CASA (Volunteer) Supervisor, .5 FTE, non-exempt employee – Manages/supports 15+ volunteers serving children in Columbia County office (St. Helens). Need understanding of the culture of poverty, experience with Diversity, Equity & Inclusion concepts preferred, lived experience a plus. Position is in office, computer knowledge, esp Google Drive preferred. Compensation $19.23/hr. Comp includes stipend for med/dental benefits, Life, Short-term disability and 401(k). Very generous paid time off.
E-mail resume/cover letter include where you heard about the job to jobs@casahelpskids.org re: CASA Supervisor – Col. County. Deadline to apply: 5 pm on 1/28.
Resumes will be reviewed as received. No phone calls please