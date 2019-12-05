Woodland Cottage Handpicked is Saint Helens grown and was founded in 2015 with the goal of supporting small businesses within our small business. We've gleefully watched many of our makers grow into national markets and beyond, which is beyond thrilling to be a part of, since we love our makers so much!
When shopping at Woodland Cottage Handpicked, you can count on Pacific Northwest style, and quality goods made in the PNW. We search for things that can’t be found on Amazon, in turn supporting small and independent businesses.
We regularly host after-hours events so please be sure to check our Facebook page for the latest and greatest.
We are hosting our second annual Saint Helens Artisan Night Market, on December 20th, 2019. There will be several talented local makers that you can meet and learn about, while you’re shopping for quality, heart felt last-minute gifts. Link: https://bit.ly/2Yi9lHi
Our mission from day one has been to offer new fashion for the PNW Bohemian, with one of kind jewelry & gifts, candles, bath & body, quirky stationery, home decor, unique condiments and so much more. This Christmas season is no exception, as we are chock-full of goodies for you and your loved ones, that are sure to please. For the hard to buy person in your life, we offer e-Gift cards that you can customize, as well as physical cards that are always a big hit with our customers!
Come in and see us Tuesday - Sunday from 12-5. Please be sure to check out our Facebook page for current happenings, hours and new arrivals.