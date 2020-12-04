You have permission to edit this article.
Your small business affected by COVID-19? Apply today for NEW COVID Emergency GRANTS for small businesses and 501c3 Non-Profits

Apply here today: smallbizhub.columbiacountyoregon.com "Emergency grants"

 

DUE DATE: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020

Who can apply? Any small business that is:

*In Columbia County

*Also registered in Oregon

*Current/compliant on taxes

*Adversely impacted as a direct result of COVID-19 pandemic

*100 or fewer employees as of February 29, 2020

*25% or more reduction to sales as a result of the COVID -19 pandemic

*CARES Recipients ARE ELIGIBLE 

*Prior grant recipients ARE ELIGIBLE – short-form application to repeat  

*501c3 Non-profits may be eligible

Brought to you by: Columbia County & CCET

 

