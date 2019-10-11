28th Annual St. Helens Day Breakers Kiwanis Children's Fair Saturday, October 26th, 10 am to 4 pm. St. Helens High School Commons Children's Activites and Entertainment ALL DAY Long! " OSU Bug Nutz, Sunshine Pizza, Hay Rides. Element Dance/OPAS, Elite Vault, River City Singers "Children's Choir", Live Reptiles, Jose the Ballon Clown, & SHHS Robotics. Everyone encouraged to wear costumes! Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/kiwanis.childrensfair.3 Website: www.kiwanisdaybreakers.com Contact: colleendelong@hotmail.com