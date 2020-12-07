Your small business affected by COVID-19? Apply today for NEW COVID Emergency GRANTS for small businesses and 501c3 Non-Profits
Apply here today: smallbizhub.columbiacountyoregon.com "Emergency grants"
DUE DATE: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020
Who can apply? Any small business that is:
*Physically located Columbia County
*Also registered in Oregon
*Current/compliant on taxes
*Adversely impacted as a direct result of COVID-19 pandemic
*25% or more reduction to sales as a result of the COVID -19 pandemic
*CARES Recipients ARE ELIGIBLE
*Prior grant recipients ARE ELIGIBLE
*501c3 Non-profits may be eligible
Brought to you by: Columbia County & CCET