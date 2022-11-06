On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 10:41 p.m., St. Helens officers responded to the report of a fire at the St. Helens Place Apartments at 700 Matzen Street, K Building, St. Helens, Oregon. Police were first to arrive on scene and found a fire contained to a second- and third-fl… Read moreApartment Fire: Cause determined to be discarded cigarette