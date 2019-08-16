The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
St. Helens Police Department
July 21
• At approximately 2:48 p.m., John Thralls attempted to elude the Columbia City Police Department following a traffic stop in Columbia City. Thralls was arrested a short time later at Highway 30 and St. Helens Street.
July 23
• At approximately 9:07 a.m., Julius Ray Pritchett, 58, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and found to be in possession of methamphetamine near the 500 block of Milton Way.
July 27
• At around 8:32 p.m., officers investigated a violation of a restraining order in the 2600 block of Sykes Road.
• At around 10:56 p.m., Terry Lynn Shinaver, 30, of Gresham, Oregon, was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant near the 2200 block of Gable Road.
July 29
• At about 8:30 a.m., Daniel James Hobson II, 22, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant issued by the Multnomah County Circuit Court at the intersection of S. 18th Street and Plymouth Street.
• At about 2:53 p.m., Laquint Roshan Ford, 36, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding St. Helens Municipal Court sentencing order signed by Judge Amy Lindgren in the 270 block of Strand Street.
• At about 5:37 p.m., Erickson James Lucei, 31, of St. Helens, was issued a criminal citation for Theft III for shoplifting in the 2200 block of Gable Road.
July 30
• At approximately 8:22 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a traffic crash near Columbia Blvd. and North Vernonia Road.
• At approximately 10:22 p.m., Andrew Scott Bissell, 33, of Rainier, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and as a felon in possession of a restricted weapon at Matzen Street and Maplewood Drive.
August 1
• At approximately 2:59 p.m., John Clifford Workman, 47, of St. Helens, was arrested on a detainer through Columbia County Parole and Probation and was transported to his probation officer.
• At approximately 5:38 p.m., officers investigated a possible violation of a restraining order.
August 4
• At approximately 12:48 a.m., officers towed a vehicle driven by Jenny Pomerenke after she was found to be driving with a suspended license near N. 6th Street and Wyeth Street.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
July 22
• Joshua David Cook was arrested and arraigned for criminal driving with a suspended or revoked license and two charges of probation violation.
• Brittney Patra Delashmit was booked and released for contempt of court.
• Joseph Lee Giroski was booked and released for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Jay Ryan Gutierrez was arrested and arraigned on charges of criminal trespassing in the second degree and three counts of failure to appear in the second degree.
• Troy Michael Hannemann was arrested and arraigned on charges of coercion, driving under the influence of intoxicants and harassment.
• Jonathan Michael Hartman was arrested and sentenced for a felony probation violation.
• Richard Carl Howard was booked and released on charges of reckless driving and driving under
• Bradley Barrett Hudson was booked and released on a hit and run vehicle/property charge.
• Joseph Keith Evans Klusman was arrested and sentenced for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
July 23
• Ryan Allen Carlson was arrested for failure to appear in the second degree.
• Tye Edward Holien was arrested on a warrant for violating his post-prison supervision sanction.
• Matthew David Jackson was arrested and arraigned on two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
• Larry James Juker was arrested and sentenced for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Joe Merrit Robbins was arrested on a warrant out of Clackamas County for failure to appear and charged with supplying false information.
• Jennifer Lynn Sheldon was arrested and arraigned on a felony charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
July 24
• Deshawn Andrew Combs was arrested and arraigned on charges of interfering with making a report, two counts of fourth degree assault witnessed by a minor child, and two counts of harassment.
July 25
• Lawrence David Fraze was arrested on a warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
• Amber Nicole McColligan was arrested on a warrant out of the Oregon Department of Corrections and charged with parole violation.
• William Christopher Ziegler was arrested for failure to appear.
July 26
• Luke Isaiah Clark was arrested and sentenced for a misdemeanor probation violation.
• Julius Ray Pritchett was arrested and arraigned for possession of methamphetamine.
July 27
• Ashlie Meade was arrested on a warrant out of Multnomah County.
Rainier Police Department
July 25
• A stray pitbull running at large was given a courtesy transport to the animal shelter.
• Two dogs at large attacked another dog in its yard causing injury. The report was referred to animal control.
• A welfare check was conducted on a man sleeping at the gazebo.
July 26
• An officer went to check on a person who reportedly was not in a great mood, had lost their phone and had injuries to their arms. The person was checked out by medics and transported to a hospital.
• A caller reported a suspicious looking vehicle. The driver was given a warning for a parking violation.
• A business owner reported an unknown trio cut the locks on a gate to gain access to the dumpsters.
• Alexis Sophanthavong, 22, of Rainier, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
July 27
• A weed eater was reported as stolen from a residence
• Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in a parking lot involving four individuals. The disturbance was verbal in nature and peace was restored.
July 28
• Multiple callers reported hearing screaming and what sounded like a window in a vehicle being smashed out. The vehicle and subjects were located. The couple had a loud argument. Peace was restored.
• A blind, lost dog was found and returned to his home.
• A reported stolen vehicle ended up being a disagreement between parties as to their July 29 purchase agreement. They were advised that it was a civil issue, not criminal.
July 29
• A caller reported hearing some yelling and thumping coming from an apartment. A couple was having a custody dispute. The male half left, and the situation was resolved.
July 30
• An officer responded to a report of a hit and run in a parking lot. Video surveillance was obtained and posted to the
department’s Facebook page. The suspect was later identified. When interviewed, the suspect initially denied hitting the vehicle. The video was then shown to the suspect, who then admitted she was driving, and it was her vehicle. She was issued a citation for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
July 31
• An employee called in reporting that two men were fighting over cans in the parking lot. Upon interview, the suspect, who brought the cans to the store, had picked them up as a friend had asked him to do so. He apparently did not know that the cans were not the property of his friend. A neighbor of the owner of the cans was the man who confronted the suspect. The ‘friend’ left the area when the confrontation ensued and prior to officer arrival, leaving the suspect holding the bag. The cans were returned to the rightful owner.
August 1
• A caller said her former caregiver was in the parking lot causing a disturbance. He had left the area prior to officer arrival.
• A concerned citizen advised they had witnessed what looked like a drug deal in a parking lot. An officer responded to the area and did not observe anything to lead him to the same conclusion.
