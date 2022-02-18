Bonita Lynn Youngberg (Young) passed away on February 8, aged 47, after a twelve year battle against heart failure. She passed away peacefully in the company of her devoted husband.
Bonita was born in Langley, British Columbia, on February 11, 1974. Bonita lived her life in the service of others, caring for those in need as her chosen occupation. She had an incredibly optimistic outlook and spread positivity wherever she went and to whomever she interacted with. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and honorary grandchildren. She was a dedicated wife, sister, daughter, mother, and grandmother.
Bonita is preceded in death by her father, Marion Doyle Young.
She is survived by her husband Garrick Keen Youngberg Jr, mother Linda Clare Young (Reynolds), brothers Dale Young, Jeremy Young, and David Young, daughters Kelly Youngberg, Korilynn Hill (Cox), and Jennifer Wakumelo (Youngberg), son Garrick Keen Youngberg Jr II, grandchildren Bonnie Rose Wakumelo, Lincoln Wakumelo, Liam Hill, and Raelynn Hill.
A celebration of life will be held based on Bonita’s final wishes.
