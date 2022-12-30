Brian James Rofinot was born April 24, 1952 as the third son to Frank and Ruby Rofinot of Eugene, Oregon. Sadly, Brian passed away on Dec. 11, 2022 due to heart complications.
Brian’s middle childhood years were spent in California where his love of music began. Specifically, his love of drums. He was a drummer from a soul level. Anyone who knew Brian, knew that.
After graduating from St. Helens High School in 1970, he joined the Navy. He was a mechanic and was honorably discharged in 1972.
After leaving the Navy, he returned to the Bay Area where he embarked on his love of the drums once again. He was the drummer for the rock band “Sassy,” where they played local venue’s all around the Bay Area. He continued to expand his drumming career during his 20’s and earned his living managing a van fabrication shop called Classic Van’s.
After the birth of his son Keith in 1978, Brian moved back to St. Helens to raise his family. He purchased a Mobil gas station business in St. Helens along with another in Scappoose. He owned and operated these stations for many years. He loved to hire high school students to teach them about ‘work ethic’ and he touched many young lives. His love of drumming continued throughout while he played with multiple bands over the years.
Brian’s claim to fame, besides being an awesome drummer, was his incredible talent as a Journeyman Master Stone Mason. His love was granite and marble. He was a master at spiral stone cases and everything else stone.
Brian’s main love in life were his sons and his grandsons. You could see the love swell in his heart when he talked about them. His other loves were music, hunting, fishing, clamming, motorcycles and classic cars. After more than 30 years he completed the restoration of his 1969 Chevelle, which he was so proud of. Some of favorite activities were long road trips with his wife Bonnie on the Harley, the most memorable trip was to Sturgis in 2007. He never once missed an opportunity to spend time with his grandsons in Eastern Oregon at the family cabin.
Brian is predeceased in death by his son Benjamin; Karen Velasquez Rofinot; Frank and Ruby Rofinot (mother/father); Dennis Rofinot (brother); and James Rofinot (nephew).
He is survived by his lovely wife Bonnie Rofinot; son Keith; daughter-in-law Corrie Rofinot; grandsons, Seeley and Isaac Rofinot; brother Wayne and his wife Margaret Rofinot; many nieces and nephews; stepchildren, Cindy Palmer Koonz, Sheila Brame, and Mike Palmer; and ten step grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2022 at the Elks Lodge in St. Helens Oregon. In lieu of flowers the family would like to help support the St. Helens High Band Program. Please mail or dop off donations to 2375 Gable Road, St. Helens Or. 97051. Make check payable to St. Helens High School Band. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
