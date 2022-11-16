Kevin James Reynolds was captured Nov. 17.

New Details posted at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 16

The search for wanted felon Kevin James Reynolds in north Columbia County ended late Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Reynolds had not been captured as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The following are new details from Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley.

The Chronicle: What triggered this search?

Pixley: The suspect, Kevin Reynolds, has active warrants out of Cowlitz County for Robbery 1 amongst other things. Cowlitz County received information on a possible location. They assisted us in checking the possible location, where he was initially located before fleeing.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Heath Road and Old Rainier Road. The suspect did fire his gun at a passing car that was hit. The driver was not injured.

The Chronicle: How was the manhunt conducted?

Pixley: The Oregon State Police SWAT responded to the location. They used distractionary devices, loud speakers, drones equipped with FLIR and we also utilized K9's from St. Helens Police Department and Longview Police Department.

The Chronicle: What chargers does Reynolds face.

Pixley: Reynolds now faces charges in Oregon of Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, Burglary amongst other charges.

The Chronicle: What is your recommendation to folks in the area even though the intense manhunt is over?

Pixley: We have no information that points to him being in the area, but I would advise people he is still considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees him or has information, to call 911 and report it.

Previous coverage posted at 5:45 a.m. Nov. 16

An intense search for a wanted felon in north Columbia County has been suspended.

Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley issued a statement shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 15 stating that law enforcement had completed a search including buildings, homes, and property west of Rainier in an attempt to locate 41-year-old Kevin James Reynolds.

"We have no reason to believe the suspect is still in the area and have suspended the search, however the suspect is still considered armed and dangerous," Pixley said. "If you see Kevin James Reynolds or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately."

Since August court records show there have been multiple warrants issued for Reynolds’ arrest, including for robbery, assault, vehicle theft and witness intimidation, according to a KOIN TV News report.