One person was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment following a car fire on Millard Road and Highway 30 in St. Helens.
A Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crew responded to the incident late Wednesday night, Nov. 3. Traffic was slowed while the crew extinguished the fire and tended to the victim.
According to a CRFR Facebook post, details about what caused the car fire and the identity and condition of the victim were not immediately available.
