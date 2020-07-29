Hey everybody,
I think I’m starting to get the hang of this column thing, and there’s something that’s been on my mind to talk to you about lately.
The COVID-19 virus has presented a lot of problems for the health and wellness of our customers. It’s just all over the place. We know we are fortunate to be one of those locally owned companies that have seen an increase in business during this time - mostly because a lot of people have been forced to stay home and work on all of those projects you’ve been putting off, which is great! We’d really like for you to start sending us some photos of some of the things you’ve done with the supplies you’ve purchased from us. Keep an eye on our Facebook page, because we’ll be holding a DIY contest in the coming months you’ll want to get in on.
The outcome of all of this, at least that we encounter, is in running into shortages. Just like the rest of our competitors and suppliers, lately we’ve been having to work double-time to track down Tartar products, lumber, cedar decking, plywood, and feed. And we’ve not only seen shortages, but an increase in prices, too.
Luckily, we’ve been at this for a while - over 60 years. And we’ve got a great list of suppliers. So, we can generally take care of almost everybody. It may take us a little longer to get what you need these days, and we apologize for that, but know we’re working every day to solve these problems.
As an added incentive, we’ve improved our delivery system. We’re providing curbside delivery and we’ll deliver anywhere in the county, (sometimes with a small delivery fee, depending on the distance). Payments can be taken over the phone. We’re trying to make it as easy as possible for our customers to do business with us. Stay safe out there.
