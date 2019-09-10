American Heritage Girls Troop OR3130 spent their Labor Day showing appreciation and support for those in public service.
The Troop bought treats and delivered goodie baskets to members of St. Helens Police Department, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District and Oregon State Police.
“Super fun day visiting first responders, our annual tradition” a social media post said. “They are always so willing to give us a few minutes of their time, even when it’s a holiday and the resources are minimal.”
