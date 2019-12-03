The St. Helens Arts and Cultural Commission is hosting an Arts, Culture, and Conversation event on Thursday, December 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Helens Starbucks, 2298 Gable Road, Suite 130.
Arts, Culture, and Conversation events are informal meetings that provide a regular opportunity for the community to meet with Arts and Cultural Commission (ACC) members in a relaxed setting to chat about various topics related to art and culture. Hands-on art projects are available for attendees to participate in at each meeting.
Arts, Culture, and Conversation events are a perfect opportunity to learn about the Commission, find out what projects the group is working on, talk about new art or culture projects that you would like to see in St. Helens, and hear about volunteer opportunities with the Commission.
