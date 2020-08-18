Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Avamere at St Helens is hosting an “Super Hero Coffee Café to End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser" from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the entrance to Avamere at St Helens, 2400 Gable Road in St. Helens.

Fundraiser
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

How has your summer been so far?

You voted:

(1) comment

JJS

An actual date of when this is happening would be nice....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.