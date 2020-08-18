Avamere at St Helens is hosting an “Super Hero Coffee Café to End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser" from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the entrance to Avamere at St Helens, 2400 Gable Road in St. Helens.
(1) comment
An actual date of when this is happening would be nice....
