The bi-annual Black Tie & Blue Jeans fundraiser raised a record-breaking $170,000 to put towards scholarships at their recent event.
More than 350 guests attended the fundraiser hosted by the Columbia Learning Center at the scenic Deer Island Stock Ranch on Saturday, August 3rd.
A variety of items were auctioned off, from a fine bronze sculpture. a pair of laying hens complete with coop, to a VIP tour of the Boeing plant in Everett.
The money raised from the sold-out event will allow Columbia Learning Center to award up to 35 of their $5,000 ‘Chance to Become Scholarships’ over the next two years to high school seniors in all of the Columbia County school districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.