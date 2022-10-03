Bowling leagues aid Columbia County veterans

Members of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars stand with Rebecca Pickering, center with blue shirt, before receiving Fred Meyer gift cards donated by local bowlers.

 Herb Swett / The Chronicle

Veterans in the St. Helens and Scappoose area who demonstrated a need for financial aid received $50 Fred Meyer gift cards from an association of bowlers Friday at the Fred Meyer store in Scappoose.

The project was developed to help veterans who had financial setbacks such as job losses. It was a first-time occasion for what Rebecca Pickering, one of its organizers, said she hoped would become an annual event. Pickering is assistant manager of the St. Helens chapter of the United States Bowling Congress (USBC).

