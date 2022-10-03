Bowling leagues aid Columbia County veterans

Veterans in the St. Helens and Scappoose area who demonstrated a need for financial aid received $50 Fred Meyer gift cards from an association of bowlers Friday at the Fred Meyer store in Scappoose.
The project was developed to help veterans who had financial setbacks such as job losses. It was a first-time occasion for what Rebecca Pickering, one of its organizers, said she hoped would become an annual event. Pickering is assistant manager of the St. Helens chapter of the United States Bowling Congress (USBC).
Members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in St. Helens and Scappoose were involved.
The qualification for receiving a gift card was a need for financial assistance, Post Commander David Sleighton of the Scappoose VFW said.
“We have to vet them a bit,” he said, explaining that gift cards would keep veterans focused on their needs, with cash donations less likely to be used effectively.
“We collected the donations from our local bowlers to come back to the veterans in Columbia County,” Pickering said.
She added that all the bowling leagues at Oregon Trail Lanes in St. Helens have donated for the gift cards, with donations totaling $1,075, all of it local.
Pickering said all the leagues at Oregon Trail Lanes in St. Helens have chipped in.
