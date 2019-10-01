FEAR & Bravery. Fiction and Truth. Playful storytelling, and real-world challenges.
Life is about the stories we tell - the community stories which bind us together, and the personal ones which shine a light on our individual journey.
For one weekend in October, a hearty troupe of volunteers has an apocalyptic story to tell you, and we want to hear your characters’ harrowing tale of survival, as well. Sponsored by a collaboration of local small-town organizations, with part of the proceeds going to benefit
Hometown Heroes of Columbia County, it is our thrill to present the chance to face what you need to overcome in “FEAR. Tell Us Your Story.”
Taking place in a time overrun by the undead, dealing with nuclear fallout, and threatened by people turning against each other for scraps, a temporary safe house has been established in downtown St. Helens run by small groups who have banded together to help each other not just survive, but to thrive in this new world. You are invited to join us on this adventure and help other survivors, but we have to hear how you made it this far. Every person who comes to our refuge will receive some form of aid, but those whose stories earn our trust will be given the opportunity to join us when we relocate to less treacherous territory. Only by working together will we survive the next leg of our journey.
Ticket holders will be given a minimal character role in our story and a place at our interview table to rest. Mature audience members only please, children under 12 prohibited. Your story matters to us, but the threats in this dark world have their own agenda. Not all stories may be recorded.
Because stories matter, we are donating part of our proceeds to Hometown Heroes of Columbia County. Hometown Heroes has an honored tradition of bringing personal stories from active duty military and Veterans back to the people whom they serve, and shuttling support from their local communities onward to those already deployed. In this way our servicemen and women can stay connected to the neighborhoods from whence they came. Through their stories, those of us who remain at home can honor and revere their service.
The CCSO is partnering with Hometown Heroes of Columbia County, and this fall, they are also supporting our local National Guard Unit. Nearly 100 soldiers from Columbia County will be deploying in October. Due to the increased cost of sending so many heavy boxes to our troops, the CCSO is doing additional fundraising. Proceeds from “FEAR. Tell Us Your Story” will be helping these efforts.
“We saw a need, an opportunity for creativity and comradery to provide an event for October for all the guests that come to visit our show which will benefit our Hometown Heroes,” Local organizer and SHEDCO board member, Judy Thompson said. “We are very proud to be able to do this for our National Guard.”
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased via the event’s Facebook page or through Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fear-tell-us-your-story-tickets-72877952919?aff=efbeventtix
A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door.
Shows will run in 30-minute increments from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, October 11, and from 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, with each night leaving room for possible encores, at Wild Currant, located at 201 1st Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.