The St. Helens Band Patrons may be best known for all the cans they have collected over the years.
The nonprofit group conducts recycling as well as other projects to help raise funds for the St. Helens High School Band and Guard Program. To gain insight into this nonprofit, we reached out to the Patron’s spokesperson, Lisa Scholl.
The Chronicle: What is the mission of the St. Helens Band Patrons?
Lisa Scholl: The purpose of this organization is to support the St. Helens School District Band and Guard Program by:
- Communicating the needs of the School District Band & Guard Program to the students, parent(s), guardian(s), and the community, as desired by the Director(s).
- St. Helens Band Patrons supplement the financial needs of the School District Band & Guard Programs.
- St. Helens Band Patrons support Director(s) in their role as the head of the School District Band & Guard Programs.
The Chronicle: When did this nonprofit first began and why?
Scholl: It began in 2005 to support the St. Helens School District Band and Guard Program.
The Chronicle: Over the years, what has the Band Patrons accomplished for St. Helens High School students?
Scholl: Fundraising opportunities to cover program and trip fees, communication of the program, and support for the Band Directors.
The Chronicle: What are the Band Patrons current projects and how do these projects assist in the group’s overall goals?
Scholl: Current fundraisers include:
- Monthly bottle and can drives; wreath sales (pre-sales are over, but additional wreaths can be purchased at the Bazaar); Lions Holiday Bazaar at St. Helens High School on Dec. 10, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Christmas Tree Lot Sales in Partnership with Peninsula Optimist Club.
- Holiday concerts on Dec. 8 and 13 at St. Helens Middle School.
The fundraisers are essential to help the program remain affordable for all students to participate, as well as offering more experiences.
The Chronicle: How can the community be engaged in helping the Band Patrons and the SHHS students?
Scholl: We would love community support with fundraisers, attending concerts, and cheering the Pep Band on during football and basketball games. Upcoming events and fundraisers are posted on our public Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sthelensbandprogram.
See a special Tribute to Nonprofits in the Dec. 7 print edition of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.