The Merchants’ Toy N Joy Auction is celebrating 40-years of helping the community by hosting a Ruby Jubilee Celebration.

Toy N Joy Drive

The Toy N Joy drive provides funds for toys and Christmas baskets for local families.

Organizers are offering a hybrid event this year with an online auction leading up to the live event with dinner with silent, live auctions and more Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds at 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.

