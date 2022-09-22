The Columbia County Cultural Coalition (CCCC), supported by the Oregon Cultural Trust, is pleased to announce the opening of its grant applications for 2023. This year, preference will be given to those nonprofits that propose projects that promote cultural tourism.
“Cultural tourism” has been defined by the UN World Tourism Organization as: “A type of tourism activity in which the visitor’s essential motivation is to learn, discover, experience and consume the tangible and intangible cultural attractions/products in a tourism destination.” Columbia County’s distinctive culture is expressed in its arts and architecture, museums, foods, music, literature, natural beauty, history and traditions, and in countless other ways. Examples of successful projects would include murals, art shows, musical and cultural events, art installations, and study tours, to name a few. Ideally, grants will be awarded to projects that draw in tourists from outside the county as well as appealing to people within the county.
