On October 1-4, the Country Gospel Music Association’s award-winning Cherrie Simpson is scheduled to perform at Yankton Community Fellowship, located at 33579 Pittsburg Road, from 6-8 p.m.
Among the many titles she has earned are Best Female Vocalist of the year, Psalmist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.
“We are very honored and excited to share this great opportunity with the public at no cost,” organizers of the event said via press release.
“Limited free childcare is also available for children ages 0-6.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.