Despite a pandemic - finding our grounding through tradition continues. And of all the holidays - our donors bring us the most in the way of Christmas.
This year, throughout our Pacific Northwest stores, we have distributed hundreds of thousands of Christmas décor items, themed apparel, festive linens, housewares, books and music to help you celebrate. Cute, classic, trendy, traditional—Goodwill is your at-home holiday hub for every style, theme, or price point.
“From artificial Christmas trees to ornaments to ugly Christmas sweaters – we are ready to offer low-cost holiday to the community members of Scappoose,” Tim Coats, Scappoose Goodwill Store Manager Tim Coats said.
While many of us will spend Christmas Day in our own space, eating a meal of our own making instead of Mom’s -- the table can be all yours. Of all donation categories Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette receives, housewares is number two on the list. That means your table’s story can be both detailed and thrifty. Whether your crafty impulse tends towards the unexpected in pastels and sage - or you choose to design using a wreath, ornaments and staggered candles - the centerpiece is the springboard for all that will surround it. Make sure your napkins, drinking glasses and cutlery are representative of the overall look and feel. Even if it’s just a table for two - it shows you care. We have new items every day.
“Our donors are so generous. Throughout the day, a unique selection of beautiful Christmas treasures is being put on our stores shelves,” Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette Western District Manager Chuck Pearsall said.
If cooking is on you this year, but you lack the right kitchen tools – our selection is rich.
Our dozens of Pacific Northwest Goodwill stores are filled with solutions - like roasters, pots, pans, bakeware, knives and mixing bowls, platters, blenders, toasters, mixers and espresso makers. We also have inspiration from the experts with cookbooks of various styles. Go traditional or get creative. At Goodwill, we encourage you to buy secondhand to protect the planet and your pocket.
Goodwill operates a store at 51651 SE 2nd St. in Scappoose. That store may be reached at 503-543-2150.
About Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette
Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette operates retail stores, outlet locations, two online shopping sites, and attended donation centers. Donations and purchases fund Goodwill’s free job services programs and we’re proud to be good environmental stewards with our award-winning recycling and salvage operations. Founded in Portland in 1927, today GICW serves communities in Northwest and Central Oregon and Southwest Washington. Learn more at meetgoodwill.org and on social media using @meetgoodwill.
Dale Emanuel is public relations manager at Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette. She may be reached at demanuel@gicw.org/ or at 503-572-0177.
