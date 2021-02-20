It's not everyday that local students have the opportunity to be the mayor of their city.
The St. Helens City Council invites local students to share their creative ideas about what they would do if they were mayor of St. Helens. First place winners in each category will receive $150 cash and lunch with Mayor Rick Scholl. This year, second place winners will also receive a cash prize of $50 and lunch with Mayor Scholl.
The “If I Were Mayor…” Student Contest is held in partnership with the Oregon Mayors Association (OMA) and is open to local students enrolled in school or being home-schooled for the 2020-2021 school year.
Students can submit entries to St. Helens City Hall in one of three categories:
- A poster competition for grades 4-5
- An essay competition for grades 6-8
- A digital media presentation for high school students
Completed submissions must be received at St. Helens City Hall by 4 p.m. Thursday, April 8. A complete contest packet and entry form are available to download on the City’s website at www.sthelensoregon.gov/news. Hardcopy versions of the application packet can also be mailed upon request, or picked up in person at St. Helens City Hall by appointment. Please contact Lisa Scholl at lisa@ci.st-helens.or.us or 503-366-8216 to make arrangements to receive a hardcopy.
This is the first year that St. Helens is offering cash prizes for second place winners. First place winning entries from the local contest will be sent to the state competition for a chance to win a prize worth $500.
All completed submissions will be reviewed at the Wednesday, April 21 City Council Work Session. The Council will evaluate the entries based on creativity, clarity/sincerity of thought, proper use of grammar and subject relevancy.
In past years, St. Helens students who have won at the local level have had great success at the state competition, according to a release from the city.
City spokesperson Crystal King said the city council received three 4-5 grade entries, three middle school entries, and no high school entries for the 2020 contest at the local level (see list of names below).
The local St. Helens winners received $100 cash prizes and all participants were invited to a lunch with Mayor Rick Scholl. We did not have a second place category last year at the local level.
Olivia Fantus was the state runner up in the 4-5 grade category. She won second place and received $300 at the state level.
Posters 4-5 Grade Winner:
Olivia Fantus – Grade 5
Participants:
- Giovanna Anderson – Grade 4
- Sara Jesse – Grade 4
Essay 6-8 Grade Winner:
Lucie Polvogt – Grade 8
Participants:
- Katelyn Leonard – Grade 8
- River Bennett – Grade 6
