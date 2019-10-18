The possible attempted abduction of two juvenile girls in Clatskanie on Thursday proved unfounded today, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
Sheriff Brian Pixley said the CCSO spent the morning hours of Oct. 18 investigating the reported attempt, but after following up on several leads, officers concluded the incident did not happen.
“Although this proved to be false, this is a perfect opportunity to talk to your kids about being safe on Halloween,” Pixley said. “Talk to them about stranger danger and to always be aware of their surroundings. The safety of children in our community is of utmost importance.”
The CCSO advises the public to use this incident as a talking point with their children concerning stranger danger, and suggest the following discussion topics and safety precautions:
- Remind children never to talk to strangers or get into their cars. Children should never accept presents or other items from people they don’t know.
- If children will be outside without adults, always have them travel in a group and be aware of their surroundings.
- Have children carry a cell phone so they can communicate with parents or 911. Carrying a whistle can also give children a way to signal danger.
