The 25th annual Columbia City Celebration is happening this Saturday, September 14, come rain or shine according to organizer Chip Gardes.
The famous strawberry pancake breakfast begins at 7 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m. Afterwards, stroll down to the Columbia City School for the big ‘Show and Shine’ car show with live music by the Decades.
In the Renaissance Fair area, folks in period costume will demonstrate their sword fighting skills along with exhibitions of the arts and crafts of the era. Take a chance on winning a weekend at a beach house and then stop by the book sale and the bake sale to pick up some goodies to take with you.
The silent auction is always full of surprises and this year, the kid’s fun center is bigger than ever. There’s something for everyone – just take Hwy 30 to Columbia City and follow the signs.
All proceeds benefit the Columbia City Community Library, the only free library serving the citizens of Columbia County.
Columbia City Celebration Planned Events
1. Pancake Breakfast – A tradition since 1994 – our 25th consecutive year!
2. Book Sale – Over 7,000 books looking for a new home
3. Show & Shine Car Show – 7th Annual gathering of hundreds of classic old cars
4. Live Music - provided by The Decades and the St. Helen’s Library Ukulele Band
5. Kid’s Craft Area – Sponsored by Resonate Church. Kids will get to build and paint their own wooden toys. Also, lots of bead work and games.
6. Society for Creative Anachronism - A Middle Ages history reenactment group demonstrating the martial arts and science, with games, painting, and lots of photo opportunities.
7. Food Vendors and Bake Sale – Hamburgers, hot dogs and homemade baked goods
8. Silent Auction featuring hundreds of donations, some familiar and some unique.
9. Emergency Preparedness Fair – Visit with first responders and learn how to prepare for the next “Big One”
10. Elks Children’s Eye Clinic – Free vision screening for toddlers and pre-school age children
11. Art Show – Columbia Arts Guild presenting paintings, sculptures, baskets and more by local artists
12. Quilt Show – Members of the “Novel Quilters” will be displaying their creations depicting the novels chosen this year
13. Quilt Raffle – A queen-sized quilt designed by Cathy Lundberg and made by members of the Columbia River Piece Makers Quilt Guild
14. Beach House Raffle – Win three days and two nights on the beautiful Long Beach Peninsula
15. Over 20 Local Craft Vendors selling hand-made crafts created right here in Columbia County
16. Non-Profits – St. Helen’s School District, City Hall, Port Commission, and more.
