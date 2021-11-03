Columbia County Reads 2021 presents “Hidden Figures of Our Own” a live program presenting some of the hidden figures of Columbia County.
Kathleen Ward will discuss how her mother, Jessica Longston, purchased and successfully ran a local newspaper, the St Helens Sentinel-Mist, during the Great Depression. The St Helens Sentinel-Mist was formed from the merger of two newspapers, the St Helens Sentinel and the St Helens Mist and published from 1933 to 1968 when it merged with the St Helens Chronicle which is still published in Columbia County.
The Sentinel-Mist was one of the very few woman owned newspapers in the United States at that time. Other “hidden figures” in Columbia County will also be presented.
This free program will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in the Columbia Learning Center Auditorium, 375 S 18th Street, in St Helens. Ward will present her program in person and Brandon Sundeen of the Columbia County Museum Association will present valuable information about other Columbia County hidden figures.
The program will also be broadcast on Zoom at:Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82675124701?pwd=MERyd0dZUXFHbVBvQ1JrM0FmOFhHdz09Meeting ID: 826 7512 4701Passcode: 214928
Columbia County Reads 2021 also wants to hear your thoughts about this year’s community read “Hidden Figures.”
The themes that we wanted to present to the county were themes of perseverance, overcoming obstacles, and the value of education. Did the true stories of women who overcame prejudice and other obstacles to become mathematicians at NASA cause you to think about your life and goals?
Those interested are invited to talk about it Wednesday, November 3 online.
Register at facebook.com/ColumbiaCountyReads.
"We want to talk with all ages," a release from Columbia County Reads organizers states.
Copies of the book “Hidden Figures” are available in children’s, middle school, and adult reading levels at all Columbia County libraries.
Columbia County Reads is a collaborative project of the Columbia County Oregon public libraries and the Columbia County Museum Association.
“Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL).”
