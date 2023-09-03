Volunteer Guest Host opportunities are available at many Columbia County Parks, including Scappoose RV and Dibblee Beach. Guest Hosts monitor park activities, accept fees and donations, and perform on-site custodial and maintenance work (raking leaves, lifting items, emptying garbage cans, walking over uneven terrain, etc.) as required.
Hosts ensure positive relations with park users, campers, and staff. Some related experience is preferred, and candidates must be able to provide stable and consistent oversight of the park. The county provides Guest Hosts with a free RV or fifth-wheel site; water, electricity, and garbage are included.
