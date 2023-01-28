When plants don’t bloom there could be several possible causes.
When plants don’t bloom there could be several possible causes.
First, they are in the wrong place, usually one too shady. This is very common as the trees in landscapes mature and start to shade shrubs and other plants.
Second, a frost nipped the blooms before they fully opened. Third, the plant is still vegetative. This is a problem on some woody plants that require a certain age before they will start flowering. Heavy pruning slows that maturation process. Fourth, pruning at the wrong time removed floral buds.
Don’t confuse failure to bloom with failure to set fruit. An apple tree may bloom vigorously yet not get flowers pollinated due to poor pollination weather (poor bee activity, late frost, wet-weather diseases). Here are common problems:
Daffodils: Bulbs need dividing to produce bulbs large enough to bloom; and foliage cut too early, right after flowering, don’t allow the bulbs to replenish their reserves.
Daylilies: Deer ate the flower buds just before they opened. They love daylilies.
Lilac: Not enough sun – this is quite common as landscapes mature - the only choice is to thin the trees or move the lilac; some varieties take a long time (10+ years) to flower; summer, fall, or winter pruning removed flower buds (prune after blooming).
Dogwood: Not enough sun; tree is an un-grafted seedling which means it will take longer to bloom; pruning in summer/fall; previous summer very dry.
Peony: Not enough sun; planted too deeply; botrytis blight killed flower buds.
Tulips: A warm winter; bulbs too small to bloom; mice ate the bulbs; poor drainage; not enough sun; bulbs are too old and should be replaced; various diseases.
Wisteria: The vine may have been propagated from seed and not grafted – it may take years to bloom; fertilizing with nitrogen that stimulates vegetative growth vs. floral buds; not enough sun; excessive pruning in the summer.
Bee wise
What’s the value of a bumblebee? One estimate of the value of pollination provided by native bees is four to six billion dollars per year! And the pollinators work long hours for free. However, many studies show declining numbers of native bees and other pollinators.
