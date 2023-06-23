Gardening Column

Is it too late to plant corn?

 No, it is not too late to plant either a first crop or second crop of corn. It would be prudent to grow a variety that takes less time to mature. One that I have found does well here is Sugar Buns, a 70-day corn. With warm soils and nice daytime temperatures, it will germinate quickly and you will be eating corn before you know it.

