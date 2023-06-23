Is it too late to plant corn?
No, it is not too late to plant either a first crop or second crop of corn. It would be prudent to grow a variety that takes less time to mature. One that I have found does well here is Sugar Buns, a 70-day corn. With warm soils and nice daytime temperatures, it will germinate quickly and you will be eating corn before you know it.
“June drop” of fruit
Fruit pollination weather was fairly good this past spring although your particular location can be different than other parts of the county. Fruit set on apples and pears appears strong. However, we have had several calls about cherry and plum trees that dropped their fruit. This can happen all at once, usually when the weather warms. Fruit drop is due to poor pollination. Either the weather was too cold and/or wet to get the bees moving were too cold to get moving or there weren’t enough of them.
The fruit flowers were either not pollinated or incompletely pollinated. For stone fruits like cherries, the fruit appears normal and then drops. But if you cut into the pit, there is no seed. And that growing seed is what tells the tree to keep pumping nutrition into the developing fruit. Without the signal, the plant sheds the fruit. With apples, you may see misshapen fruit. Cut horizontally through the center and you will see one or two of the cavities with no seed.
Can you plant a lawn now?
The grass species that do best in Oregon are not adapted to germinate at air temperatures of 85+ degrees. They germinate best between 55 to 65 degrees but will generally be all right up to 80 degrees.
Is it worth it to seed a lawn now? Probably not. Soil temperatures have warme d just enough to make the seed happy. But watering is a challenge as daytime temperatures rise. Newly seeded areas need to be more or less constantly moist but not sodden. This requires deft watering with your sprinklers. You have to move them at constantly changing intervals to match the changes in the temperatures and wind. Too much water and the seeds rot. Too little and the seeds fry. So the best advice for now is to wait until September to do your renovation. You might try over-seed bare spots now since you have less at risk and less sprouting area to manage.
Speaking of bare lawn spots
Bare spots show up when the weather gets hot. The most common causes of bare spots are mole tunnels, roots eaten by the larvae of the European crane fly, an excessively drained spot in under a part of your lawn (possibly a rock or a septic pipe or sand-filled trench), or root diseases that reduced the turf’s capacity to take up water. All these sub-surface conditions can be hard to fix.
Trying to grow lawns on St. Helens basalt is always challenging. The deeper the soil over the rock, the better results you will have. But you are not going to move the rock. This problem is only found in the St. Helens area.
Mole tunnels in clay soils can stay intact for years until they finally collapse on their own. Rototilling the lawn and re-grading it (and posting “no mole” signs) will allow you to seed a new lawn next fall.
Crane fly larva feeding is not consistent from year-to-year. Ironically, the females prefer to lay their eggs in the lushest lawn they can find in September/October. There are some treatments for crane flies but most years they aren’t needed. If you let your lawn dry out and go completely dormant in the summer, you will never have crane flies. If you do have crane fly larvae, skunks, starling, and raccoons often consume the bulk of them.
Root diseases are also unpredictable with some grass species resistant to a particular disease and susceptible to another. That is why we often plant grass species mixtures. In the end, you can take the bare spot and clip off enough of the dead grass, so you get put new seed directly on the soil. You can cover the seed with a thin coating of fine peat moss. Then water as described above – not too wet and not too dry and, with a little luck, you will fill those spaces with new turf.
Food Preservation
Are you planning to preserve food from your garden or purchased from a farm this summer? If so, call or visit the OSU Extension Service office before you start canning, freezing, or drying.
Costly and potentially harmful mistakes can be made by using outdated canning recipes and instructions. You can find free publications AND pressure gauge testing at the Columbia County Extension office located at 505 N. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens. If you have questions, phone Jenny Rudolph at the office at 503-397-3462.
You can download for free all our food preservation publications at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/mfp/publications. An additional great resource is the National Center for home Food Preservation at http://www.uga.edu/nchfp.
• Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.
