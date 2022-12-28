This column is being written the day before the intense wintery weather is due. If the forecast holds for temperatures in the mid-teens with no snow cover that lasts for more than a day, there could be significant damage to some herbaceous perennials, to some sensitive plants like dahlias with their rhizomes left in the ground, and to some plants that are on the edge of cold hardiness for this area like “overwintering” fuchsias which will lose their branches but generally return from new shoots next year.
Woody plants in containers are at special risk. Roots of a given plant are generally not as cold-hardy as their tops. The reason is fairly obvious – tops have to face the elements straight on whereas roots, in normal situations, are protected by the ground. So roots didn’t evolve with the same cold-hardiness as the tops of woody plants. When you plant them in containers, the soil-mass temperature protection is largely gone.
Garden fruit crops most at risk are the blackberry group (Marions, Boysens, Logans, etc.). The cold won’t kill them but may kill their floral buds, leading no fruit for next summer. Raspberries are generally more cold tolerant than the blackberry group. Our woody tree fruits are generally quote cold-hardy this time of year.
Young deciduous trees should be deeply dormant and, unless you planted a marginal species like Paulownia, they should come through this cycle. If the same temperature challenge happened three weeks earlier or in late January, the picture could have been much different.
Remaining above ground winter vegetables (kale, arugula, chard, etc.) are probably done for but below ground root crops should still be fine if the field mice (voles) haven’t found them. Garlic is a tough call. It is generally fairly cold hardy. Cloves planted in the last couple of months haven’t sent up shoots but they have pushed roots into the soil. They are most susceptible in narrow, unsided raised beds if there is no snow cover and if the cold lasts long enough freeze the roots and clove. That is uncommon in western Oregon but I have seen it in places like Madras which, historically, has grown quite a lot of seed garlic.
The coldest temperatures I have experienced in St. Helens occurred in two successive years, 1989 and 1990. Both got down to about 5° F for several days with modest but some snow cover. Daphnes died the first event and, if people replanted them (and they did because many gardeners are really fond of daphnes for their scent and appearance), they died again the following year. That profoundly lowered the local enthusiasm for daphnes. Those killing temperatures haven’t returned since. This event might or might not be close.
Pruning
January and February are prime pruning months. We have an excellent bulletin called Pruning to Restore a Neglected Apple Tree (one picture shown) that can be downloaded (https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/ec1005 ) or picked up at our office. The two most important pieces of pruning advice are:
• Learn what a branch collar is (a swelling where the branch joins the limb or trunk) and make the final pruning cut to the outside of the collar. That way, the wound can heal. We used to look for “flush” cuts but no longer.
• Try to make as many “heading” cuts as possible (cutting back to another lateral branch). This will tend to reduce suckering and strengthen remaining branches.
The objectives of shade and fruit tree pruning are necessarily different. With the fruit tree, you prune to make the tree easy to pick and spray and to encourage good fruit production.
Landscape trees are best pruned lightly to establish their natural form, to remove limbs that interfere with roads or walks, and to remove any diseased or dead branches. Beyond that they should be left alone.
Food preservation
You can get up-to-date and accurate answers to your food preservation questions by calling our office at 503 397-3462 and ask to speak to Jenny Rudolph.
Important notes
• The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Columbia County Beekeepers event scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The CCOB will meet at the OSU Extension Office in St. Helens. The meeting will also be “Zoomed.” Educational topics to be determined. For more information and Zoom link email ColumbiaCountyOregonBeekeepers@gmail.com.
• Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.
• The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
