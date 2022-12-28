Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

  • Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
  • 505 N. Columbia River Highway
  • St. Helens, OR 97051
  • 503-397-3462

This column is being written the day before the intense wintery weather is due. If the forecast holds for temperatures in the mid-teens with no snow cover that lasts for more than a day, there could be significant damage to some herbaceous perennials, to some sensitive plants like dahlias with their rhizomes left in the ground, and to some plants that are on the edge of cold hardiness for this area like “overwintering” fuchsias which will lose their branches but generally return from new shoots next year.

Woody plants in containers are at special risk. Roots of a given plant are generally not as cold-hardy as their tops. The reason is fairly obvious – tops have to face the elements straight on whereas roots, in normal situations, are protected by the ground. So roots didn’t evolve with the same cold-hardiness as the tops of woody plants. When you plant them in containers, the soil-mass temperature protection is largely gone.

