To help ensure those in need throughout the local community do not go hungry, InRoads and Wauna Credit Unions teamed up to donate a total of $10,000 to the Columbia Pacific Food Bank.
The food bank is in the process of renovating the new location at 1421 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens in partnership with the City of St. Helens through a Community Development Block Grant. The $5,000 donations from both InRoads and Wauna will help the non-profit continue its important work throughout Columbia County through the purchase of equipment once the facility is renovated.
“Colombia Pacific Food Bank is near and dear to everyone’s heart,” stated InRoads Credit Union President/CEO, Brooke Van Vleet. “As two of the community’s well-known credit unions, it was an honor to work with Wauna and make this donation happen.”
“This money will go a long way in helping those in need throughout our community,” said Robert Blumberg, Wauna Credit Union CEO. “We’re always eager to help this worthwhile cause.”
Inspired by International Credit Union Day coming up on October 17, the credit unions united for the local non-profit in an effort to raise awareness for the food bank and funds for their Capital Campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.