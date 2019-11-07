Columbia River Fire & Rescue Volunteer Association Toy N Joy program is currently accepting applications for the 2019 holiday season. Toy N Joy along with the Kiwanis Holiday Hope program assists families in need during the Christmas season by providing a holiday meal and gifts. The deadline for applications is Monday, December 9, 2019 at 5pm. Please drop applications off at the Columbia River Fire and Rescue Administrative office located at 270 Columbia Blvd, St. Helens or at the Rainier Fire Station at 211 W. 2nd Street, Rainier.
The Toy N Joy Program is sponsored by the Columbia River Fire and Rescue Volunteer Association and has supplied toys and gifts to families for over 30 years. Proud donors include: Merchants Toy N Joy Auction, Kiwanis Holiday Hope, Columbia Pacific Food Bank, HOPE of Rainier along with private donors. The Kiwanis Holiday Hope Program is sponsored by Kiwanis Club of St. Helens and has supplied meals to families for 80 years. In 2018, the combined programs provided food, toys, books, and clothing to over 300 families.
Applicants must reside in the Columbia River Fire and Rescue District, which includes St. Helens, Columbia City, Deer Island, Warren, Yankton, Goble and Rainier areas. Applications must be submitted and signed by a parent or legal guardian of the recipient family. No applications or referrals from non-family members are accepted. Grandparents may apply for assistance for grandchildren who they have legal custody of unless the grandparent’s permanent residence is with the family. Applicants are encouraged to make their requests as early as possible to ensure each request is considered.
Applications can be picked up at the following locations:
• Columbia River Fire & Rescue Administration Office
• Rainier Fire Station
• State of Oregon Department of Human Services
• Columbia Pacific Food Bank
• HOPE of Rainier
• Community Action Team
• The Public Health Foundation of Columbia County
• Columbia Community Mental Health
The annual Merchant’s Toy & Joy Auction will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion building. Tickets are $30 each, available to purchase at the CRF&R Administrative office or online. The Columbia River Fire and Rescue Volunteer Association looks forward to doing their part to bring holiday cheer to the community through the Toy N Joy program.
For more information about donating or how you or your organization can help, please contact Jennifer Motherway, CRF&R Toy and Joy coordinator at 503-396-1841.
