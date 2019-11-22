This holiday season, Columbia River PUD (CRPUD) will once again collect warm hats, gloves, scarves, and blankets to donate to members of the community.
“It was such a great success last year. We are hoping to collect even more items this year,” said CRPUD Customer Accounts and Billing Supervisor Kristen Dean.
The CRPUD had its first Warming Tree in 2018, and collected 373 items for the local Kiwanis Club to distribute in the community.
CRPUD is currently accepting donations for this year’s Warming Tree. CRPUD employees, Board Members, and customers are invited to donate items.
“We are excited for the chance to play a small part in helping our neighbors in the community stay warm and cozy this winter.
Anyone who wants to help out is invited to drop off items,” Dean said.
All items will be donated to SAFE of Columbia County. CRPUD asks that donations be turned in by December 18 so it is able to deliver them in time for Christmas. Items may be new, handmade, or gently used items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.