CRPUD’s warming tree

PUD employees Rachel Swanson and Debbie Esterline with some of the 1,260 items collected last year.

 Courtesy photo

We are continuing our holiday tradition of helping to warm the community once again this year. For the fifth year, we will be collecting warming items to donate to members of the community.

We’re asking employees, Board Members, and customers to bring in hats, coats, blankets, gloves, and other warming items. They can be new, handmade, or gently used.

