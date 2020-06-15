The Scappoose Public Library has introduced the 2020 Summer Reading Program.
From daring stories to inspiring heroes and engaging information, this summer books and stories will offer youth a chance to explore, learn and imagine while staying safe at home. In fitting with this year's theme, 'Imagine Your Story,' families are invited to create a personalized summer reading program for their family. Parents and children will work together to set individual goals and offer rewards best suited for each participant.
In addition to rewards offered at home, in August youth will also receive a raffle ticket for each monthly goal they have met. They can enter to win local gift cards, art packs, a scooter and more. Participants ages 0-18 years can register online (www.scappooselibrary.org), over the phone or in person.
Everyone who signs up will earn a free book. This summer the library will host virtual programs and offer a variety of take and make activity kits to keep kids busy and engaged throughout the summer. Keep up to date with the latest information by following the Scappoose Public Library Facebook page or call the library for more information.
The Scappoose Public Library is located at 52469 SE 2nd St. in Scappoose. To reach the library, cal 503-543-7123, or email wandrews@scappooselibrary.org.
