For those looking to get flowers for their special someone, whether it’s a date night or the fast-approaching Valentine’s Day, look no further than Clatskanie Floral. The family-owned floral shop specializes in offering custom arrangements that befit any occasion. Certified florist Linda Depersis, who owns Clatskanie Floral, is the person to call for all things flower related and is more than happy to work with customers to get them the perfect arrangement.
“Everything is special; I do everything custom order. So just go ahead and give me a call, and I can talk you through what color pallets you might like, or he might like,” Depersis said. “We can do pastels, bright, anything, if you like something kind of funky. I love things that are a little out of the box. So, my signature is I usually tuck in something that you don’t normally see or you wouldn’t expect to see in the arrangement.”
Linda Depersis never thought she would become a florist, but she always had a passion for gardening and growing flowers. Growing up, she loved growing flowers with her grandmother and found that populating her garden with flowers was always a priority whenever she moved into a new home. Then, in 2008, Depersis’ passion for cultivating flowers hit a new height when she and her husband purchased and started Barefoot Farm and Flowers in Clatskanie.
“I knew that I was just going to start growing flowers. So, we started putting in more and more flowers, and then somewhere along the way, I kind of stumbled into that flower farming is a real job. There’s actually flower farmers out there,” Depersis said. “So we jumped into that, we just kept expanding, and I started growing flowers for the Portland Flower Market.”
As Depersis began working with more florists and flower shops in the area, an opportunity arose for her to purchase Clatskanie Floral, which has been around since 1967 under various owners. In July 2017, Depersis bought Clatskanie Floral even though she knew nothing about being an actual florist. Soon after, she attended the Floral Design Institute in Portland and became a certified florist.
About a year ago, Depersis relocated the floral shop onto the same property as Barefoot Farm and Flowers at 77568 Erickson Dike Road in Clatskanie. They deliver to Portland, Rainier, St Helens, Clatskanie, Astoria, and Longview, WA.
According to Depersis, Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest of the year, and she begins putting together her Valentine’s orders in December. To prepare, Depersis monitors what was popular in previous years and what’s trending recently, then she needs to get the right flowers in and prep them for the big day.
“You get all the flowers in, you have to go through, and you process them. You’re cleaning up all the stems, you’re giving them fresh cuts, putting them in a solution to help them drink up so they hydrate. A lot of organizing, getting your vases ready. It’s a lot; it’s a lot of production,” Depersis said.
During other parts of the year, Clatskanie Floral sells flowers that are farmed on-site; however, because it is “shoulder season,” they need to bring in flowers to fill their orders. Some of the most popular flowers to order around Valentine’s are rose lilies, roses, and anything with a nice scent.
Depersis said she wishes that Valentine’s fell at a time in the year when there were opportunities to get flowers in season.
“I wish Valentine’s day was in maybe August because everyone loves our specialty dahlias and a lot of other flowers we have out there, but they’re not available until the summer,” Depersis said.
With Valentine’s Day being a busy time for flower shops and florists, Depersis said that orders come in different waves. Repeat customers or those who have struggled to get flowers on Valentine’s in the past order well in advance. However, Clatskanie Floral is no stranger to filling last-minute orders for those who had Valentine’s Day sneak up on them.
For those wanting to put together an arrangement for their next date or this Valentine’s Day, Depersis urged potential buyers not to wait to get their order in.
“I would say call ahead and get your order in because we will run out of flowers; we always do,” Depersis said. “I wouldn’t wait until the last minute to put your order in. The earlier you do it, the better because then you have the best choice for your favorite colors, your favorite design.”
While Depersis loves every aspect of working with flowers and customers, she always enjoys seeing the reaction of those she’s arranged the flowers for.
“If I ever get to be part of the delivery for Valentine’s Day, which is usually towards the end, just surprising someone and seeing the look on their face when they get this really beautiful arrangement, or just to know that someone was thinking about them; it always makes me feel like the Easter bunny,” Depersis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.