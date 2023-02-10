Date Night - Clatskanie Floral

Linda Depersis posing with an array of Valentine’s arrangements in 2022.

 Courtesy photo

For those looking to get flowers for their special someone, whether it’s a date night or the fast-approaching Valentine’s Day, look no further than Clatskanie Floral. The family-owned floral shop specializes in offering custom arrangements that befit any occasion. Certified florist Linda Depersis, who owns Clatskanie Floral, is the person to call for all things flower related and is more than happy to work with customers to get them the perfect arrangement.

“Everything is special; I do everything custom order. So just go ahead and give me a call, and I can talk you through what color pallets you might like, or he might like,” Depersis said. “We can do pastels, bright, anything, if you like something kind of funky. I love things that are a little out of the box. So, my signature is I usually tuck in something that you don’t normally see or you wouldn’t expect to see in the arrangement.”

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.