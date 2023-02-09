Scappoose Creek Inn

The front of Scappoose Creek Inn at 53756 W Lane Rd, Scappoose, OR.

 Courtesy photo from the Scappoose Creek Inn Website

Scappoose Creek Inn, outside of St. Helens, offers the perfect weekend retreat if you’re looking for a getaway but don’t have the time to jet off to an exotic destination. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Scappoose Creek Inn could be the perfect setting for a romantic date night.

Located seven miles from St. Helens, 25 miles from downtown Portland, and 70 miles from the coast, Scappoose Creek Inn offers guests the perfect home base for a weekend getaway, with plenty of day trips just a short drive away.

Scappoose Creek inn Breakfast

Just a taste of the home-cooked breakfast offered at Scappoose Creek Inn.
