Scappoose Creek Inn, outside of St. Helens, offers the perfect weekend retreat if you’re looking for a getaway but don’t have the time to jet off to an exotic destination. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Scappoose Creek Inn could be the perfect setting for a romantic date night.
Located seven miles from St. Helens, 25 miles from downtown Portland, and 70 miles from the coast, Scappoose Creek Inn offers guests the perfect home base for a weekend getaway, with plenty of day trips just a short drive away.
The inn has been operating since 1997, and owners Sherry Quarry and Jeri Anderson have owned the quaint bed and breakfast since 2007. The five-room house on the corner of W Lane Road offers cozy country-style rooms with distinctive antiques and freshly made-from-scratch breakfasts. Their customer service and top-notch food have made them a spot that customers come back to time after time.
“We’ve got what we call our ‘Scappoose Creek Inn family;’ we have a lot of regulars that return because they have family here or business here in the area, so they want to stay with us,” Quarry said. “They love, usually, our breakfasts are the things they comment the most about, and how clean our rooms are, and just how they feel like they’re coming home when they’re here.”
For breakfast, what’s on the menu depends on what’s available seasonally and how many folks are staying at the inn. Just a couple of things they offer for breakfast are huevos rancheros, Eggs Benedict, homemade biscuits and gravy, and Nutella-stuffed French toast with berries. They are also offering complimentary Mimosas with breakfast all of February. For people looking for activities around town, Scappoose Creek Inn is happy to provide some ideas.
“We kind of look at ourselves as the county concierge. It just depends on why they’re here and if they’ve got time,” Quarry said. “If they’re driving through, or they’re looking to maybe move here in the area, we give them the run down as to where they can go, and what to do, and where to have some fun.”
While they aren’t as big as a Best Western or something like that, Quarry is happy to provide guests a “home away from home,” with home cooking that accommodates dietary requirements and gives people a “comfortable, welcoming place to rest their head.”
As a small business, one of the things that Scappoose Creek Inn is proud of is the number of customers who return again and again. When you stay at Scappoose Creek Inn once, it may become an annual destination.
“Just being able to know that we have a lot of repeat business. So that means that they’re comfortable here and enjoy what it is we’re able to provide them,” Quarry said. “If they keep coming back, that speaks volumes. We’ve had guests here coming back year-after-year for 10 and 12 years.”
So, if you are looking for a place to stay with someone special, look no further than the Scappoose Creek Inn, where the homey feel and delightful breakfast will make any weekend away a unique experience.
