Diapers cost about $100 per month.
Purchasing diapers is not covered by government systems because they are considered "hygiene items." This cost forces some families to reuse disposable diapers, or to leave babies in diapers longer than they should, which can lead to diaper rash infections, and other health problems.
Help the United Way of Columbia County support making babies' lives a little better by dropping off disposable diapers, wipes, and diaper creams through Feb. 29 to partner locations below:
- Discounts and Deals - 640 E Columbia River Hwy, Suite B, Clatskanie
- El Tapitio, Rainier - 117 W A Street, Rainier
- Rose Street Boutique - 2250 Columbia Street, St Helens
- Columbia River PUD - 64001 Columbia River Hwy, Deer Island
No time to go shopping? Text: DIAPERSCC To: 91999 to make a donation today.
