Kenneth M. Kennedy has been granted the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Mathematics from Oregon State University.
The title of his Dissertation is Model Adaptivity and Numerical Solutions Using Sensitive Analysis. His work considers the dependence of solutions to a partial differential equations system on its data.
The model flow is considered to Non-Darcy model relating to the velocity and pressure unknowns depending on the coefficient of permeability and inertia.
Dr. Kennedy has also been awarded the Robert Rempfer Award for research in the field of Mathematics.
Dr. Kennedy is the son of Mike and Beth Kennedy of Deer Island, Oregon and is a graduate of St. Helens High School class of 2002.
