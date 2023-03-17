St. Helens High School (SHHS) is pleased to announce that Colton Freeman has been selected as the Elks Student of the Month for February.
Colton said he was “Honored and excited,” when he found out that he had been selected.
“I have worked so hard towards this, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am to have been bestowed this award,” Colton said.
Colton is described as an outstanding student, leader, community member, and all-around great human being. He has played football for four years and track and field for three. He is the captain of the SHHS robotics tea, been a part of the high school leadership team since freshman year and is currently the Senior Class President.
Colton has also been the treasurer of the National Honor Society for the last two years and if that is not enough, he is also the student representative to the St. Helens School Board!
As for other activities, (which seem impossible with all that he is involved in), he does find time to volunteer at the Columbia Humane Society, worked as a counselor at Camp Invention and a 4-H summer camp, helped with the Oregon Battle of the Books competition and participated in various town clean-ups.
Colton is the type of person who wants to do it all and works hard to be a part of everything all while making sure that everything is done well!
Colton is planning on attending Oregon State University Honors College this fall for civil engineering to pursue his dream to get a Masters and then Doctorate and becoming a professor in engineering.
When asked about his best attribute, Colton said his ability to effectively interact with a wide range of people from different backgrounds and personality types is something he really enjoys and feels good about.
Overall, Colton is just an outstanding person and someone that St. Helens High School is proud to call their own.
