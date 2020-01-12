A chance for your child to be in the spotlight is just around the corner in St. Helens.
The Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) will hold an audition for the production of Cinderella from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Helens High School.
Organizers said the Missoula Children’s Theatre performance workshops offer children entering grades 1-12 the opportunity to learn to follow directions and to work as a team toward a shared goal.
Among the roles to be cast are Cinderella's two stepsisters; the stepmother; the fairy godmother; the king; the prince; Cleo the Cat; Fido the Dog; beggars; lords and ladies; mice; and pumpkins. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.
Students grades kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Those auditioning for the St. Helens event are asked to arrive at the start time and plan to stay for the full two hours. Selected cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the auditions.
The Missoula Children's Theatre touring productions come complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour actor/directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 4 to 8:15 p.m. each day.
The Missoula Children's Theatre residency in St. Helens is presented locally by the St. Helens School District.
The production, including a pumpkin coach, Prince Charming, a glass slipper and a dream come true are woven together by the magic of a Fairy Godmother when the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) and over 50 local students present an original musical adaptation of Cinderella at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan 17 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 18, at St. Helens High School.
Tickets are $8 for adults, and $5 for children and students.
The Missoula Children's Theatre mission statement: The development of life skills in children through participation in the performing arts. Read more about the Missoula Children's Theatre at https://mctinc.org/about-mct/story-mct/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.