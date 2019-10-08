Five local churches came together with Habitat for Humanity on Sunday, Sept. 29, to break ground on a new home in town – a first for Columbia County. The five churches, Plymouth Presbyterian, First Lutheran, Christian Church, First United Methodist, and Christ Episcopal Church are joining forces to raise money for this first-ever ‘Faith Build.’ First Lutheran will continue their fundraising efforts for the cause with a chili cookoff from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
