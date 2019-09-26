On Sunday, Sept. 29, five churches will gather to celebrate and break ground on the latest Habitat for Humanity project. The churches belong to the St. Helens Ministerial Association which meets monthly.
When the topic of the housing crisis came up at a meeting last spring, the group decided they needed to take action. Plymouth Presbyterian, First Lutheran, Christian Church, First United Methodist and Christ Episcopal Church are joining forces to raise money and provide volunteers for the first ever Columbia County Habitat for Humanity Faith Build.
“As Christians, one of our central callings is to love the people around us. This partnership between Habitat for Humanity and these churches in St. Helens is a real-life expression of that love and our Christian mission,” Pastor Justin Bruner of the Christian Church said.
The idea of a Faith Build is not new to Habitat for Humanity which was founded by a Biblical scholar. In other parts of the country it is not unusual for one church to take on building a house. Having a coalition of churches sponsor a Faith Build in Oregon is extraordinary. Rev. David Hutchinson was a driving force behind organizing the churches.
“This is an opportunity to engage in a mission work project that will impact our own community. It encourages us to see mission as right around the corner, not only half way around the world,” Hutchinson said.
These faith sponsors will be building two attached homes located in St. Helens. The two-bedroom units will be handicap accessible.
“One of our favorite hymns is “All Are Welcome,” by Marty Haugen,” Jaime Sanders, Vicar of Christ Episcopal Church, said. “The first lines are, ‘Let us build a house where love can dwell, And all can safely live.’ We do that metaphorically in welcoming people to worship. This Habitat project is an opportunity to do it physically. Our congregation especially likes that the plans are universal design, so people are not excluded by age or disability.”
While the churches are not funding the entire project, they have committed to raising funds for the basic structure. “Beyond raising money and recruiting their members to volunteer, their enthusiasm is breathing life into this project” shared Jennifer Anderson, Habitat’s Executive Director. “It has always been our dream to involve churches in our home builds. I can’t thank these pastors enough for making this happen.”
