The Friends of Nob Hill Nature Park is inviting the community to join them for their half-yearly volunteer work party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Nob Hill Nature Park in St. Helens. This time, volunteers will work on the slope below S. 4th Street to weed and mulch plantings and add new native plants to the area.
Volunteers are asked to please dress for the weather and bring snacks and water. The group will meet at the park’s main entrance across from the water treatment plant at 451 Plymouth Street.
To RSVP, or for more information, contact the Friends’ non-profit partner group, Scappoose Bay Watershed Council at 503-397-7904 or email info@scappoosebaywc.org. For help on the day of the work party, call 503-349-8586.
