Fall is an excellent time to review the performance of your plants and decide if you have the right plants in the right places.
It is not unusual to find out the plant that should have only grown two feet tall and just as wide has sprawled into a four-foot presence, dominating its location. Is there a better place for it or is this simply a mistake that has to be dealt with permanently? Don’t be afraid to throw away plants that have outlived their usefulness.
As landscapes mature, the sun and shade relationships change. Trees cast shadows that weren’t there earlier. That lilac that once bloomed abundantly is now getting only four hours of sun and simply cannot put on the same show. The lilac, the tree, or lots of tree limbs have to go.
Plants that seem weak and/or diseased should be looked at with a critical eye. Are they in the right place or is the location stressful? Are they just disease prone?
It is possible to improve the landscape just by some artful rearrangements. Fall is a great time to transplant woody or herbaceous perennial plants. While the weather is still dry, pick out new locations and work up the soil, adding compost and other amendments. Wait to transplant until deciduous plants have lost their leaves or, with rhododendrons and other evergreens, until the days are cool and moist. You can keep the transplant locations covered with plastic until you are ready to plant into them.
Winter squash comments
After a slow start, most gardeners have lots of winter squash. Varieties such as Acorn, Buttercup, Butternut, and Hubbards (to name a few) will store well for at least six months. Acorn squash has the shortest life in that list. Harvesting the oldest squash can start now. For most squash, clip the squash from the vine leaving a couple inches of stem except for Hubbard squash, which store best with the stems removed. Wash the squash if it is dirty. Then go over the surface with another rinse, using a sponge, with a 10% bleach to 90% water mixture. Then dry the squash and leave it in a room that is very dry and warm for about two weeks. This will form a hard shell on the squash that will make it more resistant to storage diseases. Then put it in a dry garage or basement for long-term storage, Check the squash periodically to remove those showing any signs of rot.
You can hold off harvesting the remaining squash while we have nice weather. But if we head toward a rainy cycle, harvest the squash before an extended rain starts so they won’t rot on the vine. Temperatures consistently below 50 degrees also reduce storage time. Freezing temperatures cause squash to decay quickly.
The phrase that you should have “frost on the pumpkin” when you harvest is very bad ad-vice. If the vine is consumed with powdery mildew, the squash aren’t going to grow well anyway, so get the squash out of the garden and into storage.
Powdery mildew is a fungus favored by warm weather and early morning dew. It affects many kinds of plants. Each plant has its own mildew but all share in the conditions for its growth. So far, it hasn’t been too bad on squash though that can vary by individual location. What gardeners discovered in past years is that some squash got it and other varieties didn‘t. Those varieties have been bred to be mildew resistant. Next year, examine the seed catalogs for versions of your favorite squash and cucumbers that have powdery mildew resistance. If you can also get angular leaf spot (another common fungus on winter squash) resistance, so much the better.
Several local events:
Understanding and growing ground covers
This program will explore the many values (weed management, pollinator health, soil protection, and garden beauty, to name a few) that ground cover landscapes can offer. The program will be held at the OSU Extension office in St. Helens, 505 N. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. The speaker is Tamara Paulat, former staff member of Joy Creek Nursery. She is very knowledgeable. The event is free and open to all.
Columbia County beekeepers event
The CCOB will host a hybrid meeting on zoom and in person at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the OSU Extension Office. Our live guest will be Professor Emeritus Dewey Caron and our Zoom guest will be Joe Maresh vice-president of Oregon State Beekeeping Association. They will talk about how to prepare one’s bees for winter and also about the upcoming OSBA Fall conference. Everyone is welcome. For information about joining by Zoom, email ColumbiaCountyOregonBeekeepers@gmail.com.
Scappoose Bay Watershed Council Fall Native Plant Sale
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, behind Scappoose High School. Always a fantastic sale. Go to https://www.scappoosebay-wc.org/native-plant-nursery/#plant-sale for more details.
Important notes
Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
