Upcoming programs:
Hunt to Home: Game Processing
Saturday, September 21, 2019, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbia Soil & Water Conservation District office at Millard Road in St. Helens. $40
Are you a novice or seasoned hunter looking to improve your butchering and processing skills? Class includes hands-on butchery instruction, freezer wrapping, and a pressure canning demonstration. Preregister.
Got food preservation questions? Give us a call at 503-397-3462. You can also get your pressure gauge tested for free at the Extension office. Food Preservation recipes and fact sheets can be accessed online at: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/food/preservation
Things to think about
If you like garlic, get out there and plant some late this month or in October. Find a sunny, well-drained space, lime it with about 10s per 100 square feet, add some compost and/or fertilizer and you are ready to plant. Go to a Farmer’s Market soon (they are about to end) and buy several varieties of garlic. Get the names and label them in bags. Get home and eat some and plant the rest. Space the rows about 12” apart and the garlic about 3” apart within the row and the cloves about 2” below the soil surface. Cover with compost or some other organic matter to keep rain from crusting the soil. Sit back and wait. You may not see tops until January but rest assured that the plants are doing just fine. Weed often. Harvest in July. That’s it.
Winter gardens should be covered, either with mulch or a cover crop. Both add organic matter and improve soil tilth. Cover crop roots can break up soil “plow pans”. The roots and leaves trap and hold nutrients and legumes in the mix fix nitrogen. However, cover crops grow very lushly over the winter and often are 3-4’ tall by the mid-spring. You may have to wait for a dry spell before you can till the cover in and start gardening.
Mulches may add as much organic matter, though they can’t trap nutrients and fix nitrogen. Worms are stimulated by a mulch blanket and do great work in aerating the soil pro-file under the mulch. The biggest advantage to mulches is that they can be pulled back in the spring and transplants put in with a minimum of fuss.
If you work your garden area at all in the fall, add some lime. A good application rate is 100-150s per 1,000 square feet of vegetable garden. Lime takes about six months to fully react with the soil so the benefits will be ready when you start spring gardening. Gardens only need to be limed once every three years.
It is not too late to plant a lawn, but get right on it. Most grass seed mixtures are sown at the rate of 5s per 1000 square feet. Add one pound of seed for each week past September 15 to ensure a solid stand. Don’t plant after October 15th. This would also be an excellent time to fertilize your lawn. Use lawn products with a mix of slow and quick re-lease nitrogen.
Copper is a great fall fungicide for fruit and berry plants. There are several trade names commonly available and the list of diseases slowed by this treatment is impressive. Apples, pears, cherries, peaches, blueberries, Marion and Boysenberries, and other species benefit. The copper should be applied before the fall rains and prior to leaf drop.
Voles, also known as meadow mice, can do a lot of damage in gardens. They will gnaw and girdle young trees, eat bulbs and chew the roots of herbaceous plants. Holes about the size of a quarter indicate a problem. Keep the grass mowed around young trees to make the mice nervous and the predators happy. Try to collapse mole runways that the mice use. Trap or as a last resort, carefully use poison baits (call me for information on their proper use) labeled for home gardens.
What are those large holes?
One day, you notice some large holes in the ground that weren’t there before. You see nothing coming out of them or going in. But it isn’t comforting. So, what might be making these holes? There are several possibilities, two more likely than the others.
Rats make holes that are 2.5 to 4 inches wide. The holes generally connect to a modest tunnel system (sometimes old mole runs are used) or end under a protective concrete slab. Rats need three things in life: food, water, and shelter. But these items don’t need to be on the same property. Since rats are active at night, you might never see them. I advise my clients to look carefully for food sources, first on your property and then to adjacent properties. Rat project success often involves good neighborhood communication. Compost piles with fruit and vegetable waste and bird feeders are often their dinner table. When food is removed, rats may leave on their own. If not, trapping or baiting are really the only options and you have to be so careful not to injure wildlife, humans, or pets. Call me for more information on how to do either or both safely.
The next possibility is ground squirrels. These squirrels live in the ground though they can climb trees. But tree climbing is not generally how they find food which includes succulent vegetation, fruit, seeds, insects, carrion, and other odd things. Their populations have increased dramatically over the last 15 years. They make holes similar in size and location as rats. You may see them, if you observe stealthily, going in and out of the holes during the day. Their tunnels are more extensive that rats and have been known to undermine house supports and especially concrete blocks that hold deck posts. This is a native species (unlike the rat) and used to be common in Columbia County. But since they can affect crops, farmers (with the help of the Extension office from the 1940’s to the late 60’s) baited them aggressively and knocked the population back to almost nothing. For the first 15 years I was here, I rarely saw them. But they are back with a vengeance. Their main control now are coyotes. For homeowners, control measures are basically the same as for rats, i.e. appropriate baits and traps with proper safety measures.
Two other possibilities are rabbits and mountain beaver. Rabbits seem to be increasing and do make holes but the holes are commonly hidden in dense brush. Mountain beaver (also known as “boomers” and they are not true beavers) are only found on properties nestled next to forests.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503 397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/. Click on publications and start exploring.
Contact information for the Extension office
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County. 505 N. Columbia River Highway St. Helens, OR 97051. 503 397-3462 . Email: chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu.
