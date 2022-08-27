Flying termites don’t indicate that your house is infested with termites.
The insects are part of our wood decay cycle and are very common. They certainly have been around far longer than humans in this landscape. The reproductive forms of the termite fly this time of year to mate. Fertilized queens drop to earth, shed their wings and look for a suitable home. Suitable is the key.
A dampwood termite requires continuously wet wood. If there is no dirt piled up against your house or leaking pipes in the walls, you don’t have to worry about the dampwood termite. They can’t live there. The subterranean termite is more devious. It must have moisture. But it can conduct moisture up mud tubes from the earth into your house structure. Crawl under your house once a year to look for these tubes. If you find them, you need to hire an exterminator.
It is interesting to watch the numbers of creatures that look forward to this annual termite flight. They include many birds especially swallows and Steller’s jays, bats, tree frogs, alligator lizards, yellow jackets (I have seen them grab wingless queens and haul them away to the nest), mound-building ants (they attack in groups), spiders, and so many more. This feast is probably millions of years old.
But don’t get too complacent. Carpenter ants are our number one wood destroying pest in Columbia County and they are very dangerous. They don’t require wet wood, though they do readily infest it. But that is a story for another column. If you suspect a carpenter ant infestation, you should have your house inspected and develop a treatment plan.
Hollow potatoes
Hollow centers are a peculiar disorder (not disease) of potatoes. It often strikes the largest, fastest growing tubers. However, you won’t notice the problem until you actually cut into the potatoes during dinner preparation. The heart of the potato is either streaked brown or is actually hollow, hence the names of the disorder, “brown streak” or “hollow heart.”
Older books say hollow heart is caused by uneven potato watering, especially on lighter (sandy) soils. That is part of the story but not the entire picture.
Newer research implicates my favorite mineral, calcium, in the disorder. Calcium is is very important to cell wall integrity in plants. In addition, it is a mineral that is not moved easily from the soil up through the stems and into the various plant parts. Finally, the roots and shoots compete for the available calcium with the shoots generally winning.
This plays out in the potato as follows: during rapid tuber growth, the plant is still trying to put out new leaves. Calcium is absorbed through the main plant roots and most of that goes to the leaves. Even watering tends to encourage more calcium uptake. The tubers also have some roots that supply them directly.
Calcium those roots and it will absorb the developing spuds. If you can give the tuber roots some soluble calcium at the time of most rapid tuber growth, you can dramatically lessen hollow heart. Commercial growers are using calcium nitrate as a soluble fertilizer run through their irrigation systems at this critical tuber formation period. Home gardeners can use soaker hoses and drop calcium nitrate next to them to achieve the same results.
Other possible solutions involve the use of wood ashes around potatoes, applying gypsum pre-plant to add calcium without changing the soil pH (which increases potato scab) and avoiding varieties more prone to hollow heart like Russet Burbank and Kennebec.
OSU Master Gardener™ signups being taken for 2022-23 class to be held in St. Helens
The OSU Extension office in Columbia County will be offering a mostly in-person OSU Master Gardener™ training starting this fall at the OSU Extension office in St. Helens.
This year, we are trying a new schedule that allows people that work to attend. The classes will be held on alternate Saturdays from 9 a.m.- noon starting on Sept. 10 through Thanksgiving. Then there will be a winter break. The classes will start again in early February and go through the end of April.
There will be classes on vegetable gardening, growing fruit, plant identification, understanding your soil, insects, diseases, plant propagation, composting, household pests, managing deer and other animals in your garden, plant and weed identification, and much more. Cost of the program is $100 which includes a large resource book. Scholarships are available. OSU Master Gardeners™ are responsible for volunteering to work on gardening education projects for partial payback for the training.
If you think you might be interested in the program, call the Extension office at 503-397-3462 for more details or email Chip Bubl, OSU Extension Agent/Columbia County directly at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting kiwis? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/. Click on publications and start exploring.
Important notes
• Donate produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.
• The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
• The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free newsletter (what a deal!): The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
