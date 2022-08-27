Gardening Column

Flying termites don’t indicate that your house is infested with termites.

The insects are part of our wood decay cycle and are very common. They certainly have been around far longer than humans in this landscape. The reproductive forms of the termite fly this time of year to mate. Fertilized queens drop to earth, shed their wings and look for a suitable home. Suitable is the key.

