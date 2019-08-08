Geri Logan was recently named RSVP’s Volunteer of the Month for July.
Logan has a lot of compassion in her heart, and spends her time helping others, RSVP officials said. She has volunteered for the First Lutheran Quilting Group for six years making quilts to distribute to people in need. Most of their quilts go to Lutheran World Relief who distributes quilts all over the world. Logan said they also take some over to DHS for the kids.
When asked if she would like to volunteer at the Columbia Pacific Food Bank distributing food to people in need, Logan agreed and has been a faithful volunteer there for the last two years, according to officials.
“What people don’t know is she does a lot more; she does a lot of nursing care,” fellow quilter Judy Ann Johnson said. “She goes to people’s houses to take care of them, or to drive them to doctor & dental appointments.”
Officials said Logan is always smiling and always there to help when asked.
“I work with her here at quilting, and she’s a hard worker,” Karen Olson said.
When asked to comment about the award, Logan said it was a real surprise. “This means the world to me,” she said. “Thank you.”
