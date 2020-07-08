Hey Columbia County, how’s it going out there? We’re plugging right along here at Dahlgren’s Do It Best, and today I wanted to tell you about our Tarter Farm and Ranch products. They’re where we get all of our gates, tanks, hay feeders and similar farm and ranch equipment.
They’re based in Kentucky, but they have a shop in Utah. When we first started working with Tarter, Eric wasn’t sure we’d make up what we had to invest in one truck order fast enough for it to be worth it, but we’ve ordered four trucks already this year. If we get a bent gate or something and report it, they’re right on it to help us fix that. If we need something shipped from the East Coast to the West Coast, they’ll get back to us on a time frame, cost, an
d any foreseeable problems. So, we feel pretty confident in the brand.
Tarter supplies our gates. You can get them galvanized and they come in green, red, or brown. They do make a blue and a black one, but I think those are only available on the East Coast right now. Green is more popular out here in Oregon, but if you were to go to Texas, you’ll see more red.
Their water tanks have been moving like crazy, but not necessarily to water livestock. Our customers are getting really creative with them. We’ve had several of the larger round ones ordered to turn into hot tubs, and people are buying the smaller ones to make planters out of. I even had one guy grab one because he was going to make an aquarium out of it. Our customers’ DIY “do it best” projects never stop surprising me.
To find out more about our Tarter Farm and Ranch products, give us a call at 503-397-0086.
